Bulls at Pacers live stream: How to watch online

The Indiana Pacers (15-18) will face off with the Chicago Bulls (16-16) on Friday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

If you enjoy NBA basketball at weird times of the day, Friday’s contest between the Bulls and Pacers is for you. Chicago and Indiana will tip off at 4:00 pm ET on a weekday, and while the simplest explanation is that the holiday break provides that opportunity, it adds to the intrigue factor.

The Pacers enter this divisional match-up on the heels of four consecutive losses and Indiana is in real peril right now. Paul George, who remains easily the best player on the roster, is struggling relative to his own lofty expectations and Indiana’s collective performance in the first year of the post-Frank Vogel era has left something to be desired.

On the Chicago side of things, the Bulls have righted the ship after two straight home wins, one of which came against the Pacers. Prior to that, Jimmy Butler and company dropped six of seven to largely eliminate any goodwill built up after a hot start, but Butler knocked down a game-winner in the team’s last outing to bring some of it back.

The headliner of this contest is the battle between George and Butler on the wing, with the likes of Dwyane Wade, Myles Turner, Jeff Teague serving in support on both sides. Given the venue in Indiana, this would seem to be a good opportunity for the home team to get back on track, but Chicago is arguably the more talented team and that could present issues for Nate McMillan and his team. Regardless, this should be a fun watch on a Friday afternoon.

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Info: Fox Sports Indiana, CSN-Chicago

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

