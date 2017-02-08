Bulls at Warriors live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors will look to bounce back at home with a win when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

After three days off, the Golden State Warriors have had some time to recharge the batteries after a tough loss in Sacramento on Saturday night. The team will once again put their record back-to-back losses streak on the line when they face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Bulls are coming off of a road win over the Kings.

For those that want to watch the Warriors try and bounce back against the Bulls on Wednesday night, the game can be seen on TV on ESPN. The WatchESPN app will provide a live stream of Stephen Curry taking on Dwyane Wade and company. Here’s all the information you need for watching the game.

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Saturday night proved to be a stressful one for the Warriors. Stephen Curry missed an open layup at the end of the game, Steve Kerr was ejected and Draymond Green and Kevin Durant went at each other verbally on the bench. While teams have those nights, those have been few and far between for Golden State.

More from Blue Man Hoop

In many ways, letting off a little steam might have been exactly what they needed. While they have a comfortable lead in the Western Conference, fixing the small issues and keeping each other accountable is a trait of a championship ball club.

The Bulls have had their issues with that and the team has found themselves in the media for it. While they’ve had their struggles, the Warriors can’t expect to just run over the Bulls. Chicago has done a good job of excelling in these situations and has quality wins this season.

Stephen Curry typically rebounds and has a nice night after a loss. With plenty to think about after his missed layup, Curry is better at shaking off losses than most in the league. He, Durant and Green will look to show that the chemistry is just fine.

The All-Star Break is drawing near and finishing strong into the break is a must for the Warriors. They have big things they want to accomplish this season and locking down the best record in the NBA sooner rather than later will help them get rest before the end of the regular season.

This article originally appeared on