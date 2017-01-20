Chris Bosh has been dealing with a blood clot issue for the past couple of seasons, and as a result of a failed physical with the Miami Heat before training camp, he hasn’t played a single game this year.

Bosh has expressed a desire to return, however, and if he’s medically cleared to play next season, the Chicago Bulls would have an interest in signing him, according to a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein:

If Bosh, who turns 33 in March, makes it back onto the floor next season, word is that the Chicago Bulls are already plotting a run and will be at the front of the line to try to sign him.

The Heat are expected to waive Bosh after March 1, so that he wouldn’t be eligible to join another team for the playoffs this season. Doctors have refused to clear him for a return to the court because of the blood-thinner medication he’s been prescribed.

Bosh is an 11-time All-Star with career averages of 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. He played with Dwyane Wade for six seasons in Miami, so reconnecting with him in Chicago would certainly make some on-court sense.