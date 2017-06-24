Bundy went at least seven innings for the sixth time this season, bridging the gap to the back end of the Orioles’ bullpen that pitched two scoreless innings. By doing so, the Orioles staff snapped its dubious record-tying streak of 20 consecutive games in which it had allowed five runs or more.

Mark Trumbo‘s two-run double off Jumbo Diaz with two outs in the seventh put the Orioles ahead, 5-3. Trey Mancini followed with his 13th home run to push the Orioles’ lead to four runs.

Mancini’s two-run home run

BAL@TB: Mancini smashes a two-run jack to right

Trey Mancini clears the fence on a two-run home run to right field in the top of the 7th, extending the Orioles’ lead to 7-3

Home runs bit Rays starter Jacob Faria in the early going. Welington Castillo connected for a two-run homer in the second, and Adam Jones hit a solo shot in the third to put the Orioles up 3-0.

Not to be out-homered, the Rays put the long ball into play in the third inning against Bundy. Corey Dickerson went first with a two-run shot on the first pitch he saw. Longoria followed by reaching the seats on Bundy’s next pitch.

Mychal Givens got the final four outs for the Orioles. Faria came away with a no-decision in his fourth Major League start after winning his previous three games. Jose Alvarado got tagged with his third loss of the season after walking the leadoff batter in the seventh, then giving way to Diaz.