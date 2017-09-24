Bundy late scratch, likely shut down for season

BALTIMORE — Orioles starter Dylan Bundy was a late scratch from Sunday’s 9-4 home finale win with a left hamstring strain and is expected to be shut down for the rest of the 2017 season.

“I had some apprehension quite frankly about pitching him today. I was going to pitch him five innings only,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Bundy, who is right at where the team wanted him innings-wise. “In fact, [pitching coach] Roger [McDowell] and I tossed and turned on it the last few days, especially after we got eliminated [from the postseason] last night. I’ve got to tell you, in a way it was a blessing. It’s not embarrassing. It really cramped up. He strained it, he slipped in his preparation, the things pitchers do warming up.”