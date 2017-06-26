Burma, Thailand, Cambodia burn $1 billion in narcotics: See the photos

Burma, Thailand, and Cambodia burned an estimated $1 billion of narcotics on Monday to mark the United Nations’ International Day Against Drug Abuse.

An estimated $385 million worth of narcotics went up in flames in three cities in Burma, according to a police officer.

DEA ARRESTS 14 CARTEL MEMBERS IN TEXAS, SEIZES DRUGS AND MONEY

Thai authorities torched around $589 million worth of mostly “yaba pills'” — caffeine-laced methamphetamine — and the more potent crystal methamphetamine.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Cambodian officials incinerated around $4 million worth of illegal drugs that have been seized in the past year.

The burnings followed another year of record narcotic seizures from the borders of Burma, Laos, southern China and northern Thailand, The Telegraph reported.

Law enforcement agents have said that this is just the tip of the iceberg as producers ramp up production to meet high demand across Southeast Asia.

BURMA ARMY HOLDS REPORTERS WHO COVERED REBEL DRUG BURNING

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Burma, struggling to curtail drug addiction within its borders, is seeking to reconstruct the strict anti-drug laws that were brought in under the former military government. Current legislation says anyone found with small amounts of drugs can be jailed for years.

Meanwhile Thailand, because of its strict anti-drug laws, has the world’s sixth largest prison population and the tenth highest incarceration rate.