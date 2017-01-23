Burned Syrian children find treatment in Texas

War-torn Syrian children are being treated at the famed burn center at Shriners Hospital for Children (SHC) in Galveston, Texas.

Fatima and Reema, victims of the Syrian War, are being treated at Shriner's Hospital in Texas. (Courtesy of the Burnt Children Relief Foundation)

Israa before she was treated at Shriner's. (Courtesy of the Burnt Children Relief Foundation.)

Fatima, a victim of the Syrian conflict, is currently undergoing treatment in Texas. (Courtesy of the Burnt Children Relief Foundation)

Meyyas is waiting to undergo treatment at Shriner's in Texas. (Courtesy of the Burnt Children Relief Foundation)

Moath, 7, whose face was deeply seared by flames in Aleppo, recently arrived his begin his long road to recovery. (Courtesy of the Burnt Children Relief Foundation)

Safia, 2, is currently undergoing treatment. (Courtesy of the Burnt Children Relief Foundation)

Safia, 2, while undergoing treatment in the U.S.

Kawthar, 2, from Idlib, was successfully treated at Shriner's and returned to join family in Turkey. (Courtesy of the Burnt Children Relief Foundation)

Kawthar, now 2, during treatment. She was horribly burned and disfigured from a bomb that killed several of her siblings.

A jet missile in Daraa killed the family of 10-year-old Yumna and also left her with melted flesh. (Courtesy of the Burnt Children Relief Foundation)