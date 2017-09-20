Bus crash in Smyrna leaves 1 dead

A crash involving a car and a school bus left one person dead yesterday. Delaware State Police say around 6 AM Michael Henry of Smyrna was taking a right hand turn in his school bus onto Route 13 just north of Smyrna, when he drove into the path of a Kia Spectra travelling in the left hand lane. The 45-year old female driver did not have a seatbelt on, and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to Christiana Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Henry did have a seat belt on, and was uninjured. He was also the only person on the bus at the time of the accident. Investigators were on the scene for 3 hours. No Charges have been filed at this time.