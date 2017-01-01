Butler bounces back with 78-61 win over Providence

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelan Martin had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Andrew Chrabascz and Avery Woodson each had 11 points to help No.13 Butler beat Providence 78-61 on Sunday.

Kethan Savage added 10 points for Butler (12-2, 1-1 Big East). Butler shot 62 percent from the floor (26 of 42) and the Bulldogs’ backups outscored the Friars’ reserves 29-5.

In the first half, the Bulldogs made 16 of 22 field goal attempts, shooting 72 percent. Thirteen of the Bulldogs’ 26 field goals were scored off of an assist, and Butler outrebounded Providence 30 to 26.

Kyron Cartwright scored 26 points and Rodney Bullock added 17 for Providence (10-5, 0-2).

The Friars scored the game’s first basket, leading 2-0 for a total of 39 seconds. Providence wouldn’t lead for the rest of the game, with the biggest advantage 22 points.

BIG PICTURE: After a loss at St. John’s to open conference play, the Bulldogs responded with a much-needed win over Providence, hopefully setting the tone for their Big East schedule. The Bulldogs will have their hands full during the next 14 days, as three of Butler’s next four games are against ranked opponents (No.1 Villanova, No.10 Creighton, and No.17 Xavier).

POLL IMPLICATIONS: The Bulldogs started the season by taking advantage of key games on their out-of-conference schedule. With wins over then-No. 22 Cincinnati, No. 8 Arizona and No. 9 Indiana, Butler’s resume has a strong foundation heading into Big East conference play. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs will have their toughest test yet: a chance to knock off No.1 Villanova when the Wildcats visit Hinkle Fieldhouse.

UP NEXT:

Butler: Hosts Villanova on Wednesday.

Providence: Hosts Georgetown on Wednesday.