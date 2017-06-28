Buy a Yeti to protect your car, Miami police say in parody video

You’ve heard of the “long arm of the law?” Miami police want you to meet the “Bigfoot.”

The Miami Police Department has posted a parody video to tout its anti-car theft program, and the star is a Yeti.

The tongue-in-cheek crime-fighting technique is known by the affectionate acronym KRAPPY, which stands for “Keeping Robbeers Away and Protecting Property with a Yeti.”

Miami police explain how the program works in the video saying, “Every time you step away from your vehicle, you should leave your yeti behind.”

At the end of the video, Miami PD warns viewers that, “The Yeti is a fictional character and he/she will not actually protect your property.”

In a slightly more serious moment, police told WFTS it is a pilot program and that they are still “working out some kinks.”