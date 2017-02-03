NEW YORK — Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon , just took one giant leap for all astronaut-kind when he became the first astronaut to walk down the New York Fashion Week runway.

He and Bill Nye “The Science Guy” hit the runway on Tuesday (Jan. 31) sporting shiny silver and black garments, debuting designer Nick Graham’s futuristic “Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035” collection.

Aldrin strutted down the catwalk in a metallic bomber jacket and matching sneakers. Under the jacket, the astronaut wore something he designed himself: a black-and-white “Get Your Ass to Mars” T-shirt.

Someone said “science never looked cooler” – what do you think? pic.twitter.com/ukfbEOHl9H — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) February 1, 2017

On Twitter, Aldrin wrote that walking the runway “was as easy as walking on the moon.”

Nye rocked a space-themed tuxedo adorned in a retro rocket print. He completed the “science guy” look with a classy polka-dot bow tie.

Graham, a space enthusiast on the side, has consulted with Nye for science-themed fashion statements in the past. ” Bill Nye Bow Ties ” are sold on the designer’s website.

