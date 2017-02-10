Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets Need to Take a Big Swing, Zeller Reinjures Quad

Welcome to Buzz City Beat, Swarm and Sting’s daily dose of news and articles from around the web surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets were not able to stop James Harden and the Houston Rockets in their last outing as they fell 107-95 at home thanks to a season-high 21 turnovers. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at the team needing to take a big risk at the trade deadline, Michael Jordan commenting on the New York Knicks/ Charles Oakley situation and Cody Zeller reinjuring his quad.

“The point is, Charlotte can make a move or stand pat. There have been enough teams that have done just the latter–the Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies to name a few–and maxed out as a feel-good story. It takes a swing to be something more. It’s time to shake up the Hornets nest.” (FanRagSports.com)

This could not be any more on point. Wes Goldberg hits the nail right on the head. The Hornets are “officially swaying in mediocrity” and if they don’t risk a big move midseason, they will fall back into the lottery where they won’t have a good pick. Missing the playoffs would be a devastating setback for this organization but unless they make a big move, the current squad won’t likely get them back to the postseason. Rich Cho needs to work up some magic and take a risk on a big name player, even if they are in the final year of their current contract.

“Oakley says on ESPN-NY Radio Michael Jordan called to check on him last night. Stephen A. said Phil Jackson reached out to MJ to call Oak.” (Al Iannazzone/ Twitter)

Ian Begley also reported the news but the main point here being that Jordan reached out to his former teammate. Oakley and Michael played alongside each other on two separate occasions for both the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards. The situation in NY is pretty hectic at the moment but hopefully, MJ was able to provide some sort of calming effect. The current Hornets’ owner has the ability to see things from both sides being a former player and now an owner. Rick Bonnell also asked former Knick and Charlotte’s current associate head coach, Patrick Ewing, about the incident but he declined to comment.

“Zeller had missed seven games due to a quad contusion leading up to his start Thursday, but aggravated the injury mid-game.” (CBSsports.com)

The Charlotte Hornets just can’t catch a break. Right when they get one of their most important players back in Zeller, he reaggravates the injury that has plagued him for the better part of two weeks. Hopefully, it isn’t serious and he will be good to go next time out but it isn’t looking good for Cody or the team at this point.

