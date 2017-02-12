Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets Oppose Resting Players, Inside Stuff With Kemba

Buzz City Beat is a daily roundup of the latest and best articles from around the internet surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

Kemba Walker played poorly as the Charlotte Hornets fell to Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers in their most recent outing. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at Michael Jordan opposed to resting players, inside stuff with Kemba Walker and trio leads Greensboro Swarm in their victory over Reno Big Horns.

“Sitting players out of regular-season games for rest, a standard NBA practice these days, is laughable to prior-generation superstars Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing. Hall of Famers Jordan, who now owns the Charlotte Hornets, and Ewing, the Hornets’ associate head coach, have said as much to coach Steve Clifford; that they took pride in striving to play all 82 games, even as they prepared for potential long playoff runs.” (CharlotteObserver.com)

The old “back in my day” thing is still strong with MJ, Patrick Ewing, and Doc Rivers when it comes to resting during the regular season. While there are proponents on both sides of this argument, in today’s NBA, it seems as though resting is the new norm and it does have a beneficial impact. The thing is, only a few teams are lucky/ deep enough to have the luxury of resting their best players. That Charlotte Hornets don’t have the ability to do that.

“We get an all-access look at first-time All-Star Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets.” NBA.com)

After being named an All-Star for the first time in his career, Kemba was mic’d up for the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings. This two-minute video gives us a different look and a closer detail of Walker and what he says and does during games. We don’t get to see this personal side of the point guard very often as most fans watch from home on TV or in the stadium from too far away to hear him but this was a perfect all-access look at what type of leader Kemba is.

“The Greensboro Swarm notched another win at home on Saturday with a 113-105 victory over the Reno Bighorns. In the matinee matchup, four of the Swarm’s starters scored in double figures while the team shot 53.1 percent from the field and snagged 62 points in the paint.” (Dleague.NBA.com)

Archie Goodwin, Cat Barber and Cheick Diallo all scored 20+ points for the Swarm as the team improved to 12-23 on the season. The Charlotte Hornets’ D-League affiliate has struggled more often than not this year but a few players have been bright spots. Goodwin finished with 26 points, four assists and four rebounds while Barber had 24 points, six assists and six boards and Diallo recorded a near double-double with 20 points and eight rebounds.

