Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets Recall Harrison and Wood, Making a Case for Kemba

Buzz City Beat is your daily destination for the latest and best news from around the internet about the Charlotte Hornets. The team is looking to extend their win streak as they host the defending champions in the Cleveland Cavaliers. In this edition, we look at the Hornets recalling Aaron Harrison and Christian Wood, making Kemba Walker‘s all-star case, and Frank Kaminsky fitting the mold of modern-day big men.

“Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has recalled guard Aaron Harrison and forward Christian Wood from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA Development League affiliate.” (nba.com)

Aaron and Christian have been killing it in the D-League with the Greensboro Swarm this season. They are getting valuable playing time instead of sitting on the bench with the Hornets. This is what the franchise wanted when they implemented a D-League affiliate and they are already beginning to reap the rewards with these two young prospects doing great things at that level.

“All of these players are elite point guards and mean a lot to their teams. Kemba is more than holding his own with these great players and is giving it his best every night. Whoever gets left off of the team is going to be disappointed and deservedly so, they all should be All-Stars. The coaches and fans should look to vote in more than three point guards this year and maybe all five will get in. However, Kemba Walker has had an outstanding year and just has to be an All-Star for this first time in his career.” (iSportsWeb.com)

Walker is putting up impressive numbers, his team is winning games, and he should be a sure-fire all-star this season but you never know what could happen with voting and coaches picks. It will be tough because Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas, and John Wall all have equally good cases to make the team as well. It’s going to be close and hopefully, Kemba gets the nod this season after missing out last year.

“This season, there are 12 seven-footers currently on pace to surpass Bol’s 91-attempt mark from 1988-89, with half (Lopez, Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Kaminsky, and Marc Gasol) having already reached it.” (Complex.com)

This article goes in depth about the changing style of play for big men as many have developed an outside shot which is a drastic change since the back to the basket style of the early NBA days. This was the thinking when the Charlotte Hornets drafted Frank Kaminsky, that he would be a stretch four/big man that could fit their play style and the trend of the league as a whole. While he hasn’t been great, he does fit the mold of a modern-day big.

