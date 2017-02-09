Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets Should Sell High on Belinelli, Quiet Times in Queen City

Buzz City Beat is a daily roundup of the latest and greatest news and stories from around the internet surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

After snapping their seven-game losing streak against the Sacramento Kings in their last outing, the Charlotte Hornets look to make it two in a row as they take on the Houston Rockets. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at the team selling high on Marco Belinelli, quiet times in the Queen City without the All-Star Game and Hornets/ Lowes help teachers at Steele Creek Elementary.

“Is Belinelli a game-changing talent that every team should be clamoring for as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches? The short answer to that question is no. The longer answer is that for those title-hungry/actual championship caliber teams that are looking for an extra scoring option in late game situations don’t need to look much farther than Belinelli. Bottom line: Belinelli has added an added sting to this year’s Hornet’s squad, but they should capitalize on his career year and collect assets while they can, as they may be headed to a rebuild.” (SirCharlesInCharge.com)

Belinelli has been one of the Hornets most consistent players this season and it sounds crazy to insinuate that they should trade him. But it isn’t that crazy to think about. Marco is having a career-year and he isn’t getting any younger. Selling high might not be the worst option but I don’t see it happening because the Italian is flourishing under Steve Clifford and off Charlotte’s bench.

“A horde of fans and media and players were supposed to convene in Charlotte next week for a well-deserved celebration of basketball. Instead, the buzz is moving to New Orleans, just like the Original Hornets over a decade ago, thus providing a cruel twist of irony and the knife to the gut.” (NBA.com)

It’s pretty crazy to think that the NBA All-Star Game was supposed to be in the Queen City this season. It seems like a long time ago that it was moved from Charlotte to New Orleans. Now with the game rolling around, and Kemba Walker making his first all-star team, the exciting feeling that was supposed to surround the city at this time of the year, is instead replaced by sobering times like this article suggests.

“Hornets forward/center Frank Kaminsky visited Steele Creek Elementary Wednesday as the Charlotte Hornets and Lowe’s unveiled a refurbished teachers’ lounge at Steele Creek Elementary school Wednesday afternoon. The project is the first under the Mission Critical program, in which the two organizations are teaming to address safety and physiological needs at four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.” (CharlotteObserver.com)

This article includes a video that shows the team (Hugo the Hornet, players, and dancers) helping unveil a new teacher’s lounge at a local elementary school. It is always great when the Charlotte Hornets give back to the community and teachers are some of the best and most underappreciated people in our society today. Credit to them for helping out local schools.

