Tired of searching the internet for good stories? We’ve got them for you right here at Buzz City Beat. The Charlotte Hornets are coming off of a close loss to the Houston Rockets in a game where the bench led an improbable comeback that fell just short. In this edition, we look at Kemba Walker’s All-Star campaign, Marvin Williams Praising James Harden, and Christian Wood leading the Greensboro Swarm in their loss to Raptors 905.

“I like doing things like that,” Walker says. “Get the chance to show other sides of myself, as well as Frank and Spencer who were a part of it. It just gives people a chance to see another side of us, because they only see us on the court really. It was pretty cool.” (SLAMonline.com)

The “Walker, Charlotte Ranger” campaign that was created for Kemba this season was one of the most entertaining ones in recent NBA history. It was fun and Hornets’ fans have seemed to get behind it. He also talked about his leadership growing as he has gotten older and is now a veteran with the team. He has become more of a vocal leader rather than just leading by example.

“Marvin Williams on Harden: “He’s unbelievable. There’s not enough words in the English dictionary that can describe what he’s doing.” (Twitter.com)

James Harden is arguably the MVP frontrunner alongside Russell Westbrook this season. His 40-point triple-double against Marvin and the Hornets was his second in a row and 11th overall trip-dub on the year. How could Williams not praise the Rockets’ leading man? Harden is doing some special stuff in Houston and Marvin had to compliment him on an amazing season so far.

“Raptors 905 took over the NBA D-League Eastern Conference lead on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a 122-109 win over the Greensboro Swarm at the Hershey Centre. Raptors 905 led by 23 points at halftime, but Greensboro trimmed the deficit to four at one point in the fourth quarter. Christian Wood recorded a game-high 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Swarm.” (Mississauga.com)

Christian Wood has now recorded four double-doubles during his assignments with the Swarm this season. He has been one of the best players in Greensboro and with a 30-12 performance, it may be his time to finally get some minutes with the Charlotte Hornets. If he can breakthrough into Steve Clifford’s rotation, Wood could be a valuable asset either this season or in the future.

