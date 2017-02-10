BYU football recruiting: Cougars currently have top 15 class in 2018

Recruiting never stops in college football. While BYU football has just wrapped up its 2017 class, the Cougars already have started on 2018.

It’s early. Really, really early. But BYU football currently has the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation for 2018, according to 247Sports.

Kalani Sitake and the Cougars currently have eight commits in the class, five of which are three-star players. Four of the eight players are offensive linemen.

BYU football’s 2018 class currently looks like this:

Jaren Kump: 6-foot-6, 245-pound OT, Herriman High School (UT)

Nate Latu: 6-foot-4, 230-pound LB, Olympus High School (UT)

Tyler Manoa: 6-foot-3, 280-pound DT, St. Francis High School (CA)

Connor Pay: 6-foot-5, 270-pound OT, Lone Peak High School (UT)

Campbell Barrington: 6-foot-6, 280-pound OT, University High School (WA)

Jacob Smith: 6-foot-6, 320-pound OT, Rosemount Senior High School (MN)

Sekope Lutu Latu: 6-foot-3, 230-pound K, Kahuku High School (HI)

Brandon Kaho: 6-foot-3, 215-pound LB, Reno High School (NV)

Kump, Latu, Manoa, Pay and Barrington are three-star prospects. Smith and Lutu Latu are two-stars. Kaho currently is unranked.

There’s a full year between now and National Signing Day 2018, so a lot can change for the Cougars. Still, it’s always nice to be towards the top – even though that ranking is sure to slide as the year progresses.

After 2017 emphasized defensive linemen, it seems like 2018 will be centered around the offensive line. It’s a good strategy – everything starts at the line of scrimmage.

As it stands right now, BYU trails Penn State, Miami, Florida State, Kansas, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Clemson, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and Ohio State for the No. 1 spot.

And don’t look now, but BYU football currently has the No. 4 class of the 2019 season, with two four-star commits (Chuck Alatini and Tausili Fiatoa).

Never too early to start looking, right?

