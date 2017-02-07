BYU football recruiting: Cougars favorite to land Breiden Fehoko?

BYU football’s 2017 recruiting class is finalized. However, there’s still a big fish the Cougars could reel in before fall camp starts.

BYU football emphasized recruiting the defensive line on Signing Day. The Cougars added seven defensive linemen, but one more is out there.

And BYU football might be the front runner.

Breiden Fehoko would be a massive get for Kalani Sitake and the Cougars. The Texas Tech transfer was a four-star recruit out of high school that was ranked as the 50th best player of his class by 247Sports. He had offers from BYU, Utah, Alabama, Stanford and Oklahoma, among others.

He’s going to make a serious impact wherever he ends up.

So it makes sense that many teams are recruiting him now.

Fehoko has started every game of his career at Texas Tech. He’s got 38 career tackles and 7.5 tackles for a loss. He also has two sacks and one interception. But Fehoko’s real impact doesn’t show up on the stats sheet.

He’s a massive player (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) that often takes up a double team on the inside. In Sitake’s 4-3 defense, having a dominant defensive tackle in the middle frees up the pass rushers on the outside – a key for the Cougars moving forward.

Fehoko would have to sit out his first year, but he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. He would essentially be replacing Handsome Tanielu in the middle.

Ole Miss is also making a strong push for Fehoko – but a number of recruiting analysts think there’s a very real chance he ends up in Provo.

It’d be a huge get for Sitake, but he’ll have to out-recruit about 20 other schools to get the defensive tackle.

