BYU football: Three players to watch during spring ball

BYU basketball is struggling, and that’s a bummer. But, BYU football’s spring practices are coming up. Here are three players to watch for.

BYU football is almost back. And that’s an especially good thing when you consider just how disappointing basketball season has been.

But while the Lone Peak Three and Co. continue to flounder on the road, BYU football is getting back to the grind.

Here are three players to watch for as Kalani Sitake and the Cougars head back to the practice field.

[embedded content]

Tanner Mangum, Junior Quarterback

Tanner Time. It’s here. And finally under some pleasant circumstances.

There were plenty of reports last season that Mangum struggled with Ty Detmer‘s offense, holding the ball to long and slinging it deep when he got into trouble. We got to see Mangum in the Poinsettia Bowl, but it’s tough to judge him based on how he threw in a monsoon.

With a full year in the offense – and a tough first four weeks of the season – it will be crucial that Mangum takes a step forward as the signal caller. Starting spring ball on the right foot will be a huge step in the right direction. Both for Mangum and BYU football.

[embedded content]

Ula Tolutau, Freshman Running Back

Toluatau was an animal at East High School in Utah. In 2013 he ran for 2,465 yards and 31 touchdowns en route to being named the Deseret News’ Mr. Football. He originally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers, but flipped to BYU football after his LDS mission.

Tolutau’s film speaks for itself. He ran over and around defenders of all sizes. He’s got good vision and low center of gravity, so he’s tough to bring down. He’s got great size (6-foot-1, 230-pounds) and explosiveness.

He’ll be challenging Squally Canada and Riley Burt for carries right off the bat. If he comes into camp with the same skill he had at East High School, he’ll make an impact for the Cougars in year one.

[embedded content]

Akile Davis, RS Sophomore Wide Receiver

With Nick Kurtz and Mitchell Juergens gone and Moroni Laulu-Pututau moving to tight end, there are plenty of spots open at wide receiver.

Davis spent spring ball last season playing some wide receiver and some cornerback, but it seems like his services won’t be needed in the secondary.

He’s a fast receiver with a good frame (6-foot-2, 195-pounds) and it looks like he can really make plays. Mangum will need a receiver to step up and be a go-to guy, and Davis might be able to fill that role. Or at the very least emerge as a credible deep threat.

More from Lawless Republic

This article originally appeared on