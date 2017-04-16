C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard put on show in 1st half of Game 1 vs. Warriors

The popular choice for best backcourt in the league got an up-close look what might be the best guard tandem in the NBA on Sunday. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined for 48 points in the first half – the most the Blazers’ star duo has combined to score before halftime in their careers – as Portland entered the break tied at 56 with the heavily favored Warriors.

McCollum hit 11 of his 15 shots, including 3 of 4 from deep, and scored 27 points while Lillard connected on 6 of his 11 shots for 21 points. Lillard hit one of his two 3s from a range that many believe is Steph Curry distance.

The Blazers’ Twitter account begged to differ.

Damian Lillard from Damian Lillard range pic.twitter.com/WvPjltYEqx — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 16, 2017

McCollum put on a show in a variety of ways in the first half.

This man can’t be guarded. pic.twitter.com/H9YKQae5j3 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 16, 2017

The tandem got little offensive help from their teammates, who combined to score just eight points 3 of 16 attempts. The Warriors’ backcourt of Curry and Klay Thompson was held somewhat in check, combining to score 20 points on 7 of 19 shooting, but Golden State’s depth offset any issues the Splash Brothers had in the first half.

Warriors shot 50 percent from the floor, 90 percent from the free-throw line and 44 percent from deep – a recipe that usually leads to a big lead – but find themselves tied at half.