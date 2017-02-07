C.J. McCollum wins war of daggers vs. Dirk Nowitzki as Portland pays back Dallas

We had ourselves an old-fashioned, wild west duel in Dallas on Tuesday night, as the Trail Blazers scored a last-second win over the Mavericks, 114-113, to avenge last week’s loss in Portland.

Leading up to the climax, Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki and Blazers guard C.J. McCollum went punch for punch trading big-time plays — including not one Dirk Nowitzki three …

… but TWO clutch threes by the Mavericks legend:

After finishing a tough layup at the rim and converting the and-one free throw in between Dirk’s daggers, McCollum sealed the victory for the Blazers with a beautiful finish in traffic and only 0.3 seconds on the game clock.

What a game. With the win, the ninth-place Blazers have stretched their lead over the 10th-place Mavericks in the West by 1.5 games and moved within 1.5 games of eighth-place Denver.

