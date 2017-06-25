Cable car crashes in tourist resort in Kashmir, killing 5

Police say four Indian tourists and a local resident died when a cable car came crashing down from a height of at least 30 meters (100 feet) after derailing from a pulley in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in the Indian portion of Kashmir.

Senior police officer Imtiyaz Hussain says that four other people were injured in the accident on Sunday. One of the injured was in critical condition.

Hussain said the dead included a New Delhi couple and their two children.

The cable car carries tourists in the Pirpanjal mountain range in the western Himalayas. Gulmarg is a popular skiing destination for both Indian and foreign tourists, though the accident happened during the summer tourist season.