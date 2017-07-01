Cabrera double caps 3-run ninth, White Sox beat Rangers 8-7 (Jun 30, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Melky Cabrera hit a two-run double against closer Matt Bush to cap a three-run ninth inning and give the Chicago White Sox an 8-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Todd Frazier hit two homers. Jose Abreu finally connected at home after setting a club record by hitting his first 13 on the road, and Chicago rallied for its fourth win in 12 games.

Bush (2-4) came in with a 7-5 lead to start the ninth but quickly ran into trouble.

Singles by Adam Engel and Willy Garcia put runners on first and second with one out before Alen Hanson drove an RBI single to center.

Cabrera followed with a two-run double down the right-field line, with Hanson diving headfirst across the plate with the winning run. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy attempted to make a swiping tag on the relay throw but never caught the ball.

That made a winner of Anthony Swarzak (4-2), who struck out the side in the ninth.

Texas’ Joey Gallo hit his 21st home run and Rougned Odor also went deep. Shin-Soo Choo chipped in with three hits and two RBIs, but the Rangers lost for the fourth time in five games.

Chicago’s Mike Pelfrey struggled through five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits.

Texas’ Austin Bibens-Dirkx wasn’t much better, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Three of the eight hits he allowed were home runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner was still sore after getting struck on his right arm by a broken bat Thursday at Cleveland. … Manager Jeff Banister wants to make sure LHP Martin Perez (broken right thumb) can field his position before he comes off the disabled list. He has been throwing pitches and is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list against Boston on Monday.

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia was out of the lineup for the second straight game because of left knee inflammation.

UP NEXT

Rangers LHP Cole Hamels (2-0, 4.38 ERA) makes his second start since returning from a strained right oblique, while White Sox LHP Derek Holland (5-7, 4.26) meets his former team for the first time. Hamels gave up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against Cleveland on Monday after missing two months. Holland spent his first eight seasons with Texas and played on the Rangers’ AL champions in 2010 and 2011 before signing a one-year deal with Chicago in December.

