“It’s not too bad,” Cabrera said. The Mets were already short on healthy infielders, with Wilmer Flores finding out Thursday he’ll miss the rest of the season with a broken nose. Shortstop Amed Rosario missed his fourth straight game Thursday, because of swelling in his right index finger.

Danny Knobler is a contributor to MLB.com based in New York. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.