Caitlyn Jenner planning a comeback for 2017

By FOX News -
Caitlyn Jenner is planning a comback for 2017.

Caitlyn Jenner is planning a big comeback for 2017.

 The Olympic medal winner will pose for her first ever naked photo shoot reports Rob Shuter of naughtygossip.

“Cait wants to do something along the lines of what Kim did on the cover of Paper magazine. No one has worked harder than Cait to get the body she wants and, naturally, she wants to show it off,” a source revealed.

The reality star also wants to use the cover as a springboard to
return to television after he E! show was cancelled.

The new show will reportedly be more playful like “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

It will focus less on her being a transsexual and more on being
a single girl that wants to date and have a great time,” says Shuter.

