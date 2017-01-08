Cal fires head coach Sonny Dykes

Cal has fired head coach Sonny Dykes, a source told FOX Sports on Sunday.

The 47-year-old Dykes, who is making close to $3 million a year, was 19-30 in four seasons and 10-26 in Pac-12 play. The Bears were 5-7 this season after having to replace QB Jared Goff — the first pick of last year’s NFL draft — and the team’s top six receivers.

Dykes has interviewed for several head coaching jobs in each of the past few seasons — at Houston after the 2014 season; at Mizzou, among others, last season; and then again this past season for the Baylor job, which sources tell FOX didn’t sit well with the Cal administration or the players.

The Texas native, son of former Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes, came to Cal after three seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he went 22-15.

A search for Dykes’ replacement is expected to begin immediately, with hopes the school will have its new coach in place before the end of this week when recruiting heats up again.