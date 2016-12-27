Lions head coach Jim Caldwell addressed the media following Detroit’s 42-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
More NFL Videos
Caldwell on Dallas Cowboys: ‘This is a really good football team’
15 mins ago
The Cowboys have an insane theme song courtesy of Skip Bayless | UNDISPUTED
8 hours ago
Skip Bayless: If Romo plays Monday night, I’ll be rooting against him | UNDISPUTED
8 hours ago
Rob Riggle stars in ‘It’s a Brown-derful Life’ | FOX NFL SUNDAY
8 hours ago
Seahawks lose Lockett to right leg injury
8 hours ago
NFL Week 16 Recap: Derek Carr, Seattle Seahawks and more | FOX NFL SUNDAY
8 hours ago