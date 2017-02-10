Calgary Flames Daily: GM Brad Treliving Talks About Trade Deadline

Good morning Calgary Flames fans! It’s starting to get warmer (again). You know the drill, let’s look at some news surrounding the Flames.

It’s day three of bye-week for the Calgary Flames right now. From Instagram stories, we know Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau are in Mexico. Spoiler alert: they’ve been drinking a lot.

The bye-week was brought this season because of the World Cup of Hockey and it’s a mandatory five-day break that each team must take. In those five days, the coaching staff cannot hold practice or morning skates. It’s to give the players a break with this rigorous schedule.

Most of the players are relaxing, going somewhere warm, or spending time with their families. But someone who isn’t relaxing a whole lot is GM Brad Treliving. With trade deadline coming up, you know he’s going to be a busy man. Especially with the Flames that keep teeter-totting in and out of a playoff spot.

Do they need to make a change in their lineup right now? Or are things going alright?

Flame for Thought 1 d Calgary Flames: More Frustration Coming From The Officiating?

Treliving told Calgary Flames media earlier:

“There’s a number of teams in (the playoff hunt in) the Western Conference right now … take a look at the standings and it changes daily,” Calgary’s general manager started. “The best way we can help ourselves is continue to play good and get some points in the next couple of weeks. In our situation we’re right in the battle. I think a lot of what we do is going to be dependent on our play here in the next couple of weeks leading up into the deadline. We’re moving down a couple parallel paths.”

Huh, so maybe he won’t be doing too much work this week.

But that’s the thing about those important guys. They never tell you exactly what’s on their minds. I mean, except Brian Burke.

Some of our stuff we think you’d enjoy reading on this fine Friday

Some other links around the internet surrounding the Flames

Some other links surrounding hockey and the NHL

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily! Let’s hope the Flames don’t lose their momentum they’ve been gaining because of this bye-week.

More from Flame for Thought

