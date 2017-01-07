Calgary Flames Daily: Losing to Canucks, Impressed By Prospects

Good morning Calgary Flames fans. Last night’s loss to the Vancouver Canucks was a big disappointment. So let’s see what’s been happening in the last 24 hours.

The Calgary Flames played the Vancouver Canucks last night in Vancouver. Only to come back home tonight and play them again in Calgary this time. The thing about last night’s loss was that it wouldn’t have been so bad if the Flames at least played badly. Because then I could say “Oh yeah they deserved to lose that game.”

But they battled so hard. I mean, the shots were 46-13 for the Flames. But they still managed to lose 4-2.

The Flames haven’t posted their lineups for the night but you can probably imagine that Chad Johnson will get the start in net. And let’s all cross our fingers that the Canucks don’t start Ryan Miller.

UPDATE: Just got the notification on my phone that Chad Johnson will be getting the start tonight. Wow, call me the new YYC Medium.

Now on to less disappointing things. The World Juniors are now over, but some Calgary Flames prospects made some names for themselves. After USA winning in a shootout, which let’s be real, why is there a shootout to decide the gold medal in a championship game? Even Flames GM Brad Treliving doesn’t like that. NOBODY likes that. I mean, except for Americans who are probably happy with the win.

But, going into the shootout, Treliving knew that Flames goalie prospect Tyler Parsons wouldn’t allow a single goal by the Canadians. And he didn’t. Come on Parsons, way to betray your Calgarians who are rooting for you.

Via Calgary Herald:

“The two things that stick out for me with Tyler are his competitiveness — he just will not give up on a puck,” Treliving said. “You think it’s over and done and he finds a way to get across and make a save. Just his pure athletic ability. You saw it in the shoot-out — all of a sudden his leg appears out of nowhere.” On top of it, Treliving has been impressed with his ability to perform in big games.

Here are some links surrounding the Flames to get you through this yet again cold Saturday morning/afternoon.

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. Do you think the Flames can comeback from their loss from last night? Well, they have to. If not, the Canucks will steal their current first wild card spot and the Flames need to watch their back.

