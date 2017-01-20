Calgary Flames Daily: Post-Game Loss, Matthew Phillips

Good morning Calgary Flames fans on this lovely day in Calgary. Let’s take a look at what’s been happening in Flames news over the last 24 hours.

It’s a sunny yet slightly chilly day here in Calgary. After a tough 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators last night, the Calgary Flames will look to comeback from that in tomorrow night’s Battle of Alberta.

It may have been a 4-3 loss to the Preds, but it was 4-0 with only four minutes left of the game. Then the Flames scored three goals in less than three minutes and worried the Preds. But unfortunately, they couldn’t get that last goal in.

When you only push hard for three minutes of a game and slack for the other 57 minutes, that’s usually a sign that you won’t be winning the hockey game.

Via Global News:

Flame for Thought 17h Calgary Flames Start Comeback Too Late, Lose Important Game

“It’s almost like we wait for something good to happen, instead of trying to make something good happen. You can’t wait,” said Flames coach Glen Gulutzan. “Once you get down 1-0 in a game, now you’re at the mercy of a bad hop. You’re at the mercy of a power-play goal. You just dig yourself into a hole. You have to be prepared to play.”

Now onto other things, like prospects! Matthew Phillips, a Calgary Flames prospect who plays for the Victoria Royals of the WHL, is making a name for himself. Especially since he’s only 5-foot-7 and weight 145 lbs. Wow and we all thought Johnny Gaudreau was small.

The forward notched a hat-trick last night against the Edmonton Oil Kings and is right now leading his team with 55 points in 45 games. He is 13th in the league right now in points and tied for fourth for goals. This kid definitely has a lot of potential.

Some links surrounding the Flames to get you through your morning

Flames prospect Matthew Phillips putting up big numbers in WHL (Calgary Herald).

Nashville Predators hold off Calgary Flames rally for 4-3 win (Global News).

Eric Francis: Flames need to help Sam Bennett find his game (Calgary Herald).

Calgary Flames’ Chad Johnson honoured by Brooks Bandits (Global News).

Some other links surrounding hockey and the NHL

NHL announces details of the 2017 All-Star Skills competition (Sportsnet).

The Four-Line Challenge will be the NHL’s newest All-Star skills competition event (SB Nation).

LeBron James no hockey player, John Tortorella says (NHL.com).

Boston University refuses NHL request for CTE research records (TSN).

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. Let’s hope that the Flames don’t wait until the last four minutes tomorrow night to start playing hockey.

More from Flame for Thought

This article originally appeared on