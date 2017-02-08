Good morning Calgary Flames fans! As of right now, the Flames are in a (temporary) playoff position. Let’s look at some Flames news.

Of course, the main thing surrounding Calgary Flames news is that they won last night against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a shootout. Sidney Crosby was quite close to a milestone last night as well. Before the game, he was three points away from getting 1000 career points.

Over a third of Crosby’s points come in three-point nights. He’s also had three of them against the ten games he’s had against Calgary in his career. So there was a good chance of him hitting that 1000th point milestone last night.

But Chad Johnson wouldn’t allow that. He had many amazing saves and many came against that Crosby line, too. So Crosby, you want to hit that milestone? Well not on Johnson’s watch.

This was Johnson’s first game between the crease in two weeks and his first win in three weeks. And with him as a big factor, the Flames walked away with two big points and will start their bye-week feeling confident. When they return, they’ll be facing the Arizona Coyotes where Johnson will get the start again.

“You’re just kind of in the moment,” Johnson said in a post-game interview. “I try not to worry too much who I’m going against. You just try to be in position and be patient.” “They were coming the whole game,” Johnson said. “That’s their style, so it made it interesting at the end there, unfortunately. But we got the two points.”

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily! I wish we could all get a mandatory bye-week.

