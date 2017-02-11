Calgary Flames Daily: Sam Bennett To Stay At Centre

Good morning Calgary Flames fans on this lovely Saturday morning! Let’s take a look at what’s happening in the world of Flames.

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and only two more days until the Calgary Flames play another game again. It feels like it’s been forever, but I’m excited for them to get back into it. This bye-week came at a bit of a rough time, because the team just got a break a couple weeks ago from the All-Star weekend. And the Flames were just getting into the swing of things again. Having a break might mess with that a little bit.

Moving on to other things, let’s talk about Sam Bennett.

Bennett has been somewhat of a story since he entered in the NHL. He got injured in his rookie season, then in his second season he went through that scoring drought, then in this season, he had another scoring drought and hasn’t quite been giving the Flames what they need.

A big debate is whether he’d be more effective on the wing, which he plays also, or remain on centre. He currently plays as the third-line centreman.

Via Calgary Herald:

“I don’t have a preference,” Bennett insisted prior to the Flames’ bye. “I’m comfortable in both positions and I can play both positions. It doesn’t really matter to me. I don’t know if I am a better centre or better winger.”

Head coach Glen Gulutzan also had some comments on the subject matter:

“It’s a lot harder to develop a winger and then say, ‘Oh, by the way, we need you to play 40 games at centre.’ It’s like the pickle and the cucumber, right? You can turn a cucumber into a pickle, but once you’ve got a pickle, you can’t make it into a cucumber.”

Weird analogy, GG. Good and it makes sense, but weird.

Some of our stuff surrounding Bennett that we think you’d enjoy reading on this lovely Saturday morning

Will the Flames be trading their highest-ever draft pick?

With being a healthy scratch for a game and going through a rough season, will the Calgary Flames trade Sam Bennett, their highest ever draft pick, before trade deadline?

Twitter reacts to Sam Bennett’s weird hack.

Anybody can fall victim to a Twitter hack/Twitter virus. And in this case, it happened to Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett.

Flames Daily: Battle of Alberta, Bennett’s a healthy scratch.

Let’s check in with Sam Bennett to see how he felt about being a healthy scratch.

Some other links about the Flames surrounding the internet

Flames committed to keeping Sam Bennett at centre (Calgary Herald).

Upcoming stretch crucial to Flames strategy (NHL.com).

Flames extra – Backlund’s journey (Calgary Flames).

Some other links surrounding hockey and the NHL

Red Wings owner Mike Illitch dies at 87 (NHL.com).

Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan sticks with same old failing lines. Huh!? (Edmonton Journal).

Hockey prepares Plan B if NHL players don’t go to Olympics (Yahoo Sports).

Maple Leafs set to honor inclusion, diversity (NHL.com).

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily! Don’t worry, only two more days until we see our Flames play again. No need to panic.

More from Flame for Thought

This article originally appeared on