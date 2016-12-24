Calgary Flames Daily: Tkachuk Rising, Versteeg Was Worth It

The Calgary Flames had a dominating win over the Vancouver Canucks to start their Christmas break. What’s happened in the last 24 hours in Flames world?

The Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 before they started their three-day Christmas break. Flames rookie, Matthew Tkachuk has been proving himself as extremely valuable to the team. Right now, he’s sixth in rookie scoring with 19 points. Since he was moved to the second line with Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik (the 3M line), he’s been rising.

Since moving that line on October 25th, Tkachuk (6-12-18) is tied with first draft pick Auston Matthews (11-7-18) for third in points among rookie scoring in that time frame. Matthews has 26 points on the season. Tkachuk is also tied for second in assists among rookies in that time frame.

The Canucks had the fifth pick at the draft while Calgary had the sixth and, of course, got Tkachuk with that pick. Per the Vancouver Sun, “I had a meeting with them (Canucks) at the (draft) combine and it never seemed like they were that interested,” said the 19-year-old Tkachuk.

During the off-season, the Flames also acquired another new face (along with others) with Kris Versteeg. Versteeg was with the Edmonton Oilers on a PTO and declined their offer of a contract. He then signed with Calgary for virtually the same price. As a Flames fan, that gives you a warm feeling inside.

When Versteeg’s healthy, he has had a huge impact on the ice and he’s very dangerous. When he’s healthy, he’s also one of the Flames most consistent players. Notice I say when he’s healthy. This poor guy gets injured like every other game.

The Calgary Flames will go into their Christmas with a whole lot of confidence and being in a playoff position. If Matthew Tkachuk and Kris Versteeg continue to be worthy picks, they’ll keep that playoff position.

