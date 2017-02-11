Calgary Flames Potential Playoff Scenario: Facing the Minnesota Wild

The Calgary Flames keep teeter-totting in and out of a playoff position. But if they do end up making it, they may actually come out of the first round alive.

The Calgary Flames right now are basically battling with four other teams for a playoff spot. If they do (please) end up making it, they’ll most likely end up in that last wildcard spot.

How the playoffs work is that the first team in the Conference will face off the team in the second wildcard spot. Then, whichever division that first team in the Conference is in, the team that’s first in the other division will face off the team in the first wildcard spot. Then the two remaining teams in each division will play against each other.

I mean, I’m sure you’re all aware how the playoffs work. But in case you’re new to the game, hello hi, the Flames are the best team in the world so good job on reading an article on a Flames blog and being right.

Moving on.

So, if we look at the standings right now, who would the Flames play if they did end up making the playoffs?

Most probable playoff scenario

The team that’s first in the Western conference right now are the Minnesota Wild. They’ll most likely keep that first spot in the Western conference, seeing how their season has been going. And also at the fact that they have 78 points, which is five higher than the second highest, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Wild still have two games on hand.

The Wild this season so far are 36-12-6. So clearly, they don’t lose a lot.

Except against the Flames (sunglasses emoji).

In their season series, the Flames have swept the wild winning two games in regulation and one in overtime. One was even a shutout loss (sunglasses emoji x 2).

So realistically, if the Flames do make the Playoffs (please do it and make me happy), seeing the standings right now, they’ll most likely be in that last Wildcard spot, ergo they would face the Wild.

Seeing how their season series played out, the Flames actually have a decent chance of making it past the first round. Let’s take a look at their games they’ve played against each other and see just how good of a chance they have.

Game #1: November 15th, 2016

The first game played between these two was at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. That was when the Calgary Flames shut them out. That was also the Flames’ first shutout of the season and Chad Johnson‘s first shutout as a Flame.

In that game, Johnny Gaudreau also got slashed in the hand and would be out 4-6 weeks from a fractured finger. But all those skittles have magic healing powers and he was back in less than three weeks. But that was a bit of a downer, because Gaudreau just started to get his game back and he gets injured. Gaudreau ended up getting the lone goal that game.

In that game, the Flames went 1/6 on the PP and killed off the two penalties they had. But remember, this was mid-November. When the Flames still were quite bad on their special teams.

Other than Johnny getting injured and Johnson getting a shutout, that game wasn’t super exciting. So let’s go to game two.

Game #2: December 2nd, 2016

This was a more exciting game because one, it was played in Calgary and two, it went to a shootout. There’s a full post-game recap on this game here.

This was actually the last game that Gaudreau missed and he came back the next game. But for this game, the Flames were just coming off of a shutout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This game was also part of the Calgary Flames’ longest win-streak so far of the season with a six-game win streak and a seven-game point streak.

Why this was fun because it was in Calgary was because Flames fans were well aware that it was Eric Staal who slashed Gaudreau. So whenever Staal had the puck in this game, everyone booed. I mean, it’s kind of funny if you’re not a Wild fan.

Moving on.

This game was also in the middle of their eight-game powerplay goal streak where they had 13 powerplay goals in that stretch. During this time, their special teams drastically improved and they went from 29th overall on the PP at the start of December to 13 overall by the end.

That game, however, wasn’t amazing on the PP. Going just 1/5 on the PP, but at least they still capitalized on it. They also killed off all three penalties they faced that night.

And thanks to Kris Versteeg and Sean Monahan who scored goals in the shootout, the Flames got the extra point.

In this game, you could tell both teams were mad and into it. There were a lot of roughing penalties, and unfortunately for the Wild, too many and the Flames capitalized on the PP. The Wild especially looked to want to get revenge on the Flames for shutting them out earlier in the season.

Next game.

Game #3: February 1st, 2017

There’s also a full post-game recap for this game here.

But again, this was another exciting game because the Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild, one of the hottest teams in the league, by a score of 5-1. This was also exciting because the Wild were coming off a five-game win streak and had won nine of their last 11 games.

Sean Monahan also had a two-goal game and got to 98 career goals in this game. He’s now at 99 and needs just one more to set a franchise record of being the youngest Flame to reach 100 goals.

Also my favourite player, Deryk Engelland, who is our sniper, scored a goal in this game. It’s his second goal of the season.

“I’ll take what I can get!” – Derek Engelland when asked about his multi-point night pic.twitter.com/reFl3OFMXe — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 2, 2017

Honestly, what a true hero.

Before this game, in the Wild’s last 14 road games, they were 12-0-2. They haven’t lost a road game in regulation since November 29th.

The Flames special teams were fantastic this game. They again, killed off all three penalties they faced and they went 2/4 on the PP.

So what does this all mean? If the Flames and Wild do end up facing each other in a playoff scenario, will Flames have the upper-hand?

Realistically, probably not. The playoffs have a much different feel and vibe than the regular season. However, the game also has a large mental aspect to it. And the Wild will know in the back of their heads that the Flames have swept them in the season series. And Maybe the Flames can use that to their advantage.

If they do end up facing each other, it’ll be nice though. Because there’s Devan Dubnyk, goaltender for the Wild and Chad Johnson, goaltender for the Flames who are both from Calgary. It’ll be like a battle of the Calgary goalies.

That’ll be fun.

