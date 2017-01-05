Calgary Flames Top Avalanche While Iginla and Giordano Almost Fight

Jarome Iginla comes back to the Dome. Manages to get into a fight with an old teammate and my heart hurts. The Calgary Flames top the Colorado Avalanche 4-1.

Man, the things I could say about this game. We’re gonna leave the almost-Jarome-Iginla-fight until later down because I still need a few minutes to cope with it. The Calgary Flames start 2017 on a high note and with a win. They topped the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 and their special teams continue to improve.

Not every team can manage to go from 29th overall on the PP to 10th overall in one month. But the Flames can. They started 2017 with a power play goal in the first period to take the lead 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. The Flames this game went 3/7 on the PP and killed off all three penalties.

Since the start of December, they’re 34.7% on the PP which is highest in the league. Even higher than the hottest team in the league right now, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Since the start of December, they’re also fourth on the PK with 89.1%. It’s nice to know that they’re 100% so far in 2017 on the PK.

We also have some point streaks that continue. Mikael Backlund is now on a five-game point streak and Matthew Tkachuk is on a seven-game point streak. Backs point-streak has goals in each game, which is the longest goal-scoring streak for a Flame since 2012, with Curtis Glencross who scored in seven straight games.

Brian Elliott was the starter in net for the Calgary Flames tonight and came so very close to a shutout. His first as a Flame. But of course, it’s the Flames. And they let in a goal with 1:25 left of the game. He has now won five straight.

Oh before I forget, how can we not mention this BEAUTY of a goal from Johnny Gaudreau?

Gaudreau goal pic.twitter.com/rIgP5IYKzg — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 5, 2017

What a sneaky kid. I know we’re only four days into the year but this will be on a highlight reel for the year, mark my words.

Alright, now let’s get into this Iginla nonsense.

Iginla vs Giordano? What?

You guys, my heart hurts. Jarome Iginla and Mark Giordano ALMOST got into a fight. But the refs stopped it (thank you refs). This looked similar to when the refs stopped the almost Iginla and Dion Phaneuf fight a few years back. Now that one, I wouldn’t have minded.

It could have happened. He was ready. pic.twitter.com/TqEFguNOvy — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) January 5, 2017

With this almost fight, Twitter was going CRAZY.

First, we have people confused:

WHAT ARE YOU DOING NO — ari y (@thirtyfourseven) January 5, 2017

Oh my. Iggy and Gio just tried to go. Linesmen wanted no part in that happening. #Flames — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) January 5, 2017

GIO AND IGGY WHY — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) January 5, 2017

Gio and Iggy?!?! The two wanted to drop ’em but the refs quickly intervened. #COLvsCGY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 5, 2017

What almost happened there? My poor heart. — Terra (@Puckstar_) January 5, 2017

What!!! I don’t understand what just happened there? Giordano vs Iginla… That would have been awesome. (Poor Colborne is torn) #flames — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) January 5, 2017

Whoa…what almost happened just now. Iggy vs Gio? — Ryan Leslie (@ryanleslie73) January 5, 2017

Then, we have a lot of people who wanted the fight to happen:

HOW DO YOU BREAK UP AN IGGY FIGHT IN CALGARY I AM LIVID I WANTED THIS MORE THAN ANYTHING NOOOOOOOOOO — Darcy Hume (@realdarcyhume) January 5, 2017

Iginla-Giordano why did they break that up??? — Kristen Odland (@Kristen_Odland) January 5, 2017

Aww man.. I kinda wanted to see that!!#CauseIggy#COLvsCGY — Wil Henderson █♥█ (@WKRPinCanada) January 5, 2017

Those linesmen in Calgary just ruined my night. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMitchellPM) January 5, 2017

A Giordano and Iginla fight…. why did we have to miss out on that one refs? So disappointing. #Flames. — Jon Bateman (@sportfanyyc) January 5, 2017

First refs broke up a Phaneuf/Iggy fight. Now this. Refs, wyd? — Leah Kessel (@leahflame) January 5, 2017

Then we have people (like myself) who were genuinely very upset. I’m still crying, thanks for asking.

Single tear. — hitthepost (@hitthepost) January 5, 2017

DAD #1 AND DAD #2 CAN’T FIGHT THIS IS CRUEL — ari y (@thirtyfourseven) January 5, 2017

Giordano Iginla fighting and I don’t know how I emotion. — Tom (@atominable) January 5, 2017

And of course, people making jokes, because it’s Twitter.

Gio vs iggy would have tore a hole in the time/space continuum. #flames — 4.5FingerDeathPunch (@Deringer45) January 5, 2017

That fight woulda built a new arena in Calgary. — n (@FLAMESnMETAL) January 5, 2017

Some good news, but Giordano made jokes about it afterwards.

Just asked Giordano about almost getting into it with Iginla: “just wanted to see if he was still tops in the fitness testing”. — Ryan Leslie (@ryanleslie73) January 5, 2017

That’s it for this post game recap. I’ll need a few days to get over Iggy and Gio almost fighting. But for now, the Calgary Flames are starting off the New Year on a good note.

