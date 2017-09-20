California boy, 5, suspended after school claims he made terrorist threat

The parents of a 5-year-old boy in Modesto are upset their son was suspended for a day after refusing to take off his backpack.

Jackson Riley had told his teacher there was a bomb inside his backpack.

Jackson’s school, Great Valley Charter School, sent his parents a letter saying he was suspended for his intent to “threaten, intimidate or harass others.”

School administrators later changed the letter to apply to a school code saying he made terrorist threats, but that code only applies to students in the fourth through 12th grades.

Jackson’s parents argue he’s just 5 years old and was just playing around. They say they don’t want anything on their child’s file saying he was suspended for making terrorist threats.

The school declined to comment Tuesday.

