California city tells veteran to take down flagpole flying American flag

A California Navy veteran and his wife say they’re outraged after the city of Galt told them to remove one of two flagpoles on their property flying Old Glory, saying it violates neighborhood codes.

“We thought it would look beautiful to show our patriotism of having two beautiful American flags on our property,” Sherri Raeta, whose father was a World War II vet, told KOVR.

Raeta said she initially thought the order was a joke, but according to City Community Development Director Chris Erias, the code “limits flagpoles to one per parcel with the maximum height of 20 feet.” The city council did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Ronald Raeta, who served in the Navy along with his son, said he was “furious.”

“We both love the American flag, we love America. I just can’t believe anybody would want us to take down an American flag,” he told the news station.

The Galt city council said it would look into the matter to determine whether revising the neighborhood codes is necessary.

“I believe this was really put in to respect the integrity of residential neighborhoods,” Erias said to the couple during a meeting with the Raetas.

