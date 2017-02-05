California congressman given police escort after town hall turns rowdy

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., needed to be escorted out of a town hall in his home district by police Saturday after protesters repeatedly interrupted and booed him as he defended the Republican party’s national agenda.

Fox40 reported that hundreds of people packed a theater in downtown Roseville carrying signs that read “Resist,” ”Dump Tom McTrump,” and “Climate change is real.” Hundreds of protesters stood outside chanting “Vote him out.”

“I understand you do not like Donald Trump,” McClintock said at one point, according to the Sacramento Bee. “I sympathize with you. There have been elections where our side has lost … Just a word of friendly advice: Remember that there were many people in America who disagreed with and feared Barack Obama just as vigorously as you disagree with and fear Donald Trump.”

The 60-year-old, who has represented California’s 4th district since 2009, told Fox40 that the venue filled up earlier than he had planned.

“The fire marshal determined the theater was at capacity, and that was their call,” McClintock said.

Some of those gathered outside told the station that they understood that there was still room inside the theater.

“A couple of policemen [were] in there and they just shook their heads [and] said they couldn’t open the door,” McClintock supporter Tom Tischel told the station.

McClintock told Fox40 that he believes many of the protesters do not live in his district, which is staunchly Republican and incorporates all or part of 10 counties spanning from Tahoe to Yosemite.

“We were advised several days ago by both the Capitol Police and the Roseville Police Department that the event was targeted by outside agitators and to be aware,” he said.

McClintock added that he wanted to hold a second meeting for people who were initially turned away, but police advised against it. The congressman said he plans to hold another town hall in the coming weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.