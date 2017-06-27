The Whittier Police Department confirmed they are investigating the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl who was able to escape her abductors Monday morning.

According to police, at around 9:30am the girl was in front of her home near the 13400 block of Franklin Street in Whittier when she was approached by a man who grabbed her from behind and forced her into a 2000 model green four door Chevy Malibu or similar type Sedan. The girl told police another man was inside the vehicle as well.

Police say the girl was driven a few blocks away until the suspects stopped and exited the vehicle in the 13200 block of Dittmar Avenue.

At this time, the girl was able to escape from the car and ran to a nearby adult for help.

The family tells FOX 11 that the men told the girl they would take her to the mountains and kill her, before she escaped.

Whittier PD tells FOX 11 they have no reason to believe the allegations aren’t credible, and detectives are currently investigating the case.

The girl’s mother told FOX 11 that she and her daughter spent several hours Monday evening at Whittier Police headquarters on Monday as they tried to help police with suspect sketches.

