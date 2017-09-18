California teacher found fatally stabbed in Jamaica

Authorities say a 68-year-old retired teacher from Southern California has been fatally stabbed in Jamaica.

Police on the Caribbean island nation say Heidi Ann Muth was found dead Sept. 10 along a dirt path in an upscale neighborhood near Montego Bay. Officials say in a statement that Muth was stabbed in the head and upper body. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Muth, a widow with two sons and a daughter, had taught history in Orange County schools for 37 years. She also served on the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Board.

The Orange County Register reports that as of Saturday no arrests had been made and a motive had not been determined.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Muth was in Jamaica.

