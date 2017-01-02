California uses late run to pull away and beat Arizona State

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Grant Mullins scored a career-high 20 points to lead four players in double figures and California pulled away late in the second half to beat Arizona State 81-65 on Sunday night.

Ivan Rabb had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for his sixth double-double of the season despite being in foul trouble. Jabari Bird added 16 points and Sam Singer scored 10 to help the Golden Bears (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12) snap a two-game losing streak.

Rabb was on the bench with his fourth foul when California made its game-changing run.

The Bears trailed 61-60 before Singer’s free throw tied it with 5:45 left. Bird followed with a one-handed dunk and Kingsley Okoroh added his own emphatic dunk and California made its final eight shots while outscoring Arizona State 21-4 down the stretch.

Obinna Oleka had 18 points and five rebounds while Tra Holder scored 14 points for the Sun Devils (8-7, 1-1).

Arizona State was attempting to go 2-0 in conference for only the fifth time in program history but struggled to score in the second half and was held 18 points below its season average of 83.5.

California, coming off consecutive losses to No. 12 Virginia last week and No. 18 Arizona on Friday, made 11 3-pointers – one shy of its season high while holding the Sun Devils to 7-of-24 beyond the arc.

The Bears made only eight combined 3s in their previous two games but had seven in the first half against the Sun Devils. Rabb and Mullins had two apiece while Charlie Moore’s 3-pointer helped California take a 38-37 halftime lead.

Rabb notched his double-double before halftime with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He was limited to 12 minutes after the break with foul trouble, however.

Mullins, whose previous season high was 17 against UC Davis on Dec. 10, 2016, picked up the scoring slack along with Bird. Bird had nine of his points during the decisive run, including the final four to help California win for just the third time in the last eight games against Arizona State.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Coach Bobby Hurley’s squad wasn’t as efficient on offense as it had been, shooting 40 percent overall and only 29.2 percent on 3s. The Sun Devils had three one-and-one opportunities during a 15-second span midway through the second half but were held to just one field goal over the final 9:44.

California: Rabb set the tone early before fouls slowed him up and showed some range with his jumper he hadn’t previously exhibited. His two 3-pointers are a career-high after he had previously only attempted two 3s all season and just four for his career.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Returns home to host Colorado on Thursday night.

California: The Bears go on the road for the first time since early December and play at UCLA on Thursday.