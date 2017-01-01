California woman gives birth to twin girls in two different years

A San Diego woman rang in the new year by giving birth to twin girls in two different years.

The New Year’s births happened at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns in Kearny Mesa, Calif.

One girl, named Scarlett Annie, was born at 11:56 p.m. Dec. 31, Sharp HealthCare spokeswoman Laura Holloway told Fox 5 San Diego.

The second, Virginia Rose, was born at 12 a.m. Jan. 1, Holloway said.

The girls’ last name was not made available; the parents are identified as Brittany and Brett, but Holloway said the family has declined to give interviews.

