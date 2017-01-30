Call for donations after starved dog found chained, wounded

An Ohio animal rescue is calling for donations to help an ailing 2-year-old dog who was found tied up outdoors in an emaciated state. FIDO’s Companion Rescue shared graphic photos of the dog, named Amos, and the open wounds on his legs and back.

“Amos is now on [intravenous fluids] with antibiotics and being fed small meals throughout the day at our vet clinic,” FIDO’s Companion Rescue Inc. wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “As we get weigh on him he will need surgery to repair his wounds. Amos will be on a long journey of recovery but we are hopeful about his prognosis.”

The rescue group held a fundraiser on Friday to help other animals before Amos was discovered tied up outside of a Lorain home, and all proceeds collected have gone toward his care. A volunteer told The Plain Dealer that the bedsores on his backside are from being crammed into a cage for long periods of time.

Donations can be sent to West Park Animal Hospital at 4117 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland 44135, or Fido’s Companion Rescue at P.O. Bos 518, Avon, 44011. For more information visit fidoscompanion.com to donate on the homepage via PayPal.