The Yankees placed second baseman Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. The club summoned infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade, their No. 11 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, to fill Castro’s roster spot. Wade made his Major League debut in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox, drawing a pinch-hit walk and scoring the tying run in the eighth.