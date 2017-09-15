Callis: Ranking rookies by long-term potential

Though it’s obvious that Judge and Bellinger are enjoying the best seasons among the current rookie crop, who will have the best long-term career from the Class of 2017? We’ll create a lot of angst in New York and Los Angeles by choosing someone else to top our rankings below. (Only players who will have exhausted their rookie eligibility by the end of the year were considered, which is why the likes of Victor Robles and Walker Buehler aren’t included.)

1. Andrew Benintendi, OF, Red Sox

Also No. 1 on our preseason Top 100 Prospects list, he combines pure hitting ability, power, speed and defense in a manner reminiscent of former Boston star Fred Lynn.

Benintendi’s three-hit game

OAK@BOS: Benintendi notches three hits, three RBIs

Andrew Benintendi has a huge a day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs against the A’s

2. Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, Dodgers

Ranks ahead of Judge because he’s three years younger, makes more consistent contact and can provide Gold Glove defense at first base or play all three outfield spots.

3. Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox

Arrived at Fenway Park at least a year ahead of schedule, made an instant impact with his bat and power while providing better-than-expected defense.

MLB Tonight: Devers’ at-bat

MLB Tonight breaks down Chapman vs. Devers

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down Rafael Devers’ impressive at-bat against Aroldis Chapman in the final game of the Yankees-Red Sox series

4. Yoan Moncada, 2B, White Sox

The third player in our top four originally signed by the Red Sox, he has the best power/speed combination in his rookie class and continues to improve his hitting and glovework.

5. Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees

His .329/.448/.691 first half may have been unsustainable, but the 40-homer pop is for real and he’ll draw a ton of walks because pitchers fear his power.

Statcast: Judge’s 448-ft. homer

BAL@NYY: Judge belts 448-ft. blast for second homer

Stacast measures the exit velocity, launch angle and projected distance of Aaron Judge’s second homer of the game and 43rd homer of the year

6. Amed Rosario, SS, Mets

This ranking might be a bit low considering that he’s a potential Gold Glove shortstop and .300 hitter with plus speed.

7. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Braves

Quite similar to Rosario except that he plays on the other side of second base; he’s also the only player born in 1997 or later on this list.

Albies’ two-run homer

ATL@WSH: Albies rockets a two-run jack to left-center

Ozzie Albies clobbers a two-run shot to left-center, cutting the Braves’ deficit to 3-2 on his fourth homer of the year

8. Manuel Margot, OF, Padres

Came as advertised — hits for average, runs the bases well, plays a quality center field — and also has smacked a career-high 13 homers despite calling one of baseball’s worse power parks home.

9. Dansby Swanson, SS, Braves

Though he’s having the worst season (.236/.320/.337) of anyone on the upper half of this list, he still has the upside of a solid hitter, runner and defender with 15-homer pop.

10. Ian Happ, OF/2B, Cubs

A versatile switch-hitter who has played five positions, he’s Ben Zobrist with a higher offensive ceiling and more speed, though not the same defensive prowess.

Happ’s sliding grab robs Aguilar

MIL@CHC: Happ makes a great sliding catch in center

Ian Happ runs down a hard-hit fly ball from Jesus Aguilar and makes a sliding catch in center field in the top of the 8th inning

11. Matt Chapman, 3B, Athletics

While his power is his sexiest tool, don’t forget that he also has a bazooka arm and has saved as many runs (19) as any big league third baseman despite playing less than half the season.

12. Josh Bell, 1B, Pirates

Based solely on his offensive ability from both sides of the plate, he could rank at least five spots higher, though defensive limitations drop him here.

13. Bradley Zimmer, OF, Indians

His lackluster .692 OPS obscures the fact that he wins games with his power, speed and defense; he’ll be a force if he solves southpaws and makes more consistent contact.

14. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Phillies

Led the Minors with 67 homers and 217 RBIs over the past two seasons, then became the first big leaguer to go deep 18 times in his first 34 games.

Hoskins’ two-run homer

MIA@PHI: Hoskins homers, asked for auto in dugout

Rhys Hoskins smashes a two-run homer to extend the Phillies’ lead to 7-0 and hilariously gets asked for his autograph by Cam Perkins

15. Clint Frazier, OF, Yankees

Came into 2017 more highly regarded than Judge, and his electric bat speed immediately translated into big league production until he strained an oblique.

The next 15

16. Derek Fisher, OF, Astros

17. Dominic Smith, 1B, Mets

18. Lucas Giolito, RHP, White Sox

19. Luke Weaver, RHP, Cardinals

20. Josh Hader, LHP, Brewers

21. Luis Castillo, RHP, Reds

22. German Marquez, RHP, Rockies

23. Tyler Glasnow, RHP, Pirates

24. Jesse Winker, OF, Reds

25. Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Rockies

26. Jacob Faria, RHP, Rays

27. Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, White Sox

28. Francis Martes, RHP, Astros

29. Matt Olson, 1B/OF, Athletics

30. Paul DeJong, SS/2B, Cardinals