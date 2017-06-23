Ever throw the pigskin around with your family during Thanksgiving or shoot a round of H-O-R-S-E in the driveway at a get together, then you know it can get heated at times.

Now, imagine you and your extended family includes five future professional athletes. Heated might be an understatement in that scenario.

For Angels outfielder Cameron Maybin it’s a reality though, and he went on ‘Intentional Talk’ with Chris Rose and Kevin Millar on MLB Network to dish on cousins Jaleen Reeves-Maybin (linebacker Detroit Lions), Aaron Maybin (former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills), Rashanda McCants (former Minnesota Lynx guard) and Rashad McCants (former first-round pick of the Minnesota Timberwovles).

Yeah, I’d say that family is stacked.

When asked about the contests and rivalries in the family, Cameron had this to say:

“It use to get out of hand a lot, especially with Rashad and Rashanda. We grew up really close; our mom’s are sisters. At the family BBQs, between the three of us it was always who was the best basketball player. H-O-R-S-E turned into one-on-one and dunking on each other in the driveway and my pops coming out having to shut it down saying, ‘Hey, that’s enough you got stuff to do.’”

Cameron goes on to say that to this day, it’s still a heated rivalry in the family. But he had to admit Rashanda remains the best H-O-R-S-E player of the five in the family.

But when asked who was the best athlete, Cameron didn’t back down:

“I don’t mean to be bias, man. But I think I got the juice. I’m playing baseball but I tell them sometimes I think I’m too athletic to play baseball. I love this game but they try to discredit me because I am on the baseball field. These guys are dunking, scoring touchdowns and making tackles, but I tell them they don’t know how hard it is to hit a baseball. I don’t think of those guys can swing a bat like I can. And I can dunk. I can catch a football.”

Don’t hurt ’em, Cam! Laying down the gauntlet there.

Well, the Angels and there fans are real glad Cameron decided on baseball. He’s currently leading the American League in steals with 22 and he is batting .389 with five homers since taking over the leadoff role for the Angels.