Can miracle berry change way you perceive healthy foods?

There is a fruit found in Ghana, West Africa, which has very unique properties that can alter your perception of certain foods. The fruit is called the miracle berry, and it has a glycoprotein in it called miraculin which attaches itself to the taste receptors on your tongue and converts foods that are acidic or sour tasting into something sweet.

Upon learning about this fruit, Dr. Emmanuel Asare, a former internist-turned-plastic surgeon, who is from Ghana, realized that he could harness the fruit’s potential for good. He thought about those who are struggling with their diet and even those who are undergoing chemotherapy and figured the miracle berry could help them.

“A lot of people do not like foods that are really natural and are very healthy,” Asare told Fox News.

While the miracle berry can turn some fruits that are sour and high in acidity like healthy grapefruits into sweet treats without adding sugar, Asare also believes it can help reverse one of the side effects of chemotherapy that leave a metallic taste in the patient’s mouth.

Since the fruit is highly perishable, Asare developed a dissolving tablet called MiraBurst that has a longer shelf-life. To use it, you simply put the tablet on your tongue, swirl it around and let it dissolve. The berry takes affect almost immediately and lasts for about 90 minutes.

Dr. Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe is an internist at New York University Langone Medical Center and she said that there have only been a few pilot studies on the berry’s effectiveness, and that more research must to be done to see if it can indeed help those who would like to use it for medical purposes.

As always, be sure to consult your physician before trying any new supplements.

For more information visit MiraBurst.com.

