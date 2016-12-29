Can the Memphis Grizzlies contain Russell Westbrook?

The Memphis Grizzlies have their first meeting against Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Can they contain the triple-double machine?

Once Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City for the record-breaking Warriors, everyone knew Russell Westbrook would go berserk. Despite the anticipation, it’s still mind-blowing.

As 2016’s coming to an end, Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double (31.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.9 assists). In the process, the Oklahoma City Thunder sits at the top of the Northwest Division at 20-12, good for 5th in the Western Conference.

The Memphis Grizzlies are a game behind them at 20-14 and 7th in the conference. After the embarrassing loss in Orlando and a nail-bitter in Boston, the Grizzlies must look to bounce back and avoid a 3-game losing streak.

To do that, the Memphis Grizzlies must stop Russell Westbrook. If they allow him to take over, it’ll be a long night in Memphis.

Keys to contain Russell Westbrook

1. Mike Conley.

For the Memphis Grizzlies to minimize Russell Westbrook, they need Mike Conley on the court. While he did miss the Celtics game with a toe injury, if they want a “W” in this contest, Conley has to play. He’s the only player on the Grizzlies that has the firepower to keep up with Westbrook.

2. Tony Allen.

Mr. “First-Team All-Defense” must be on his A-game against Westbrook. TA has to play smart basketball on the defensive end of the court so that Westbrook doesn’t get easy looks.

3. The Backups.

If Fizdale elects to put Andrew Harrison or Wade Baldwin on Westbrook, they have to avoid rookie mistakes. Harrison has the size to compete with him but lacks the speed. Baldwin has the physical tools to hang with him but doesn’t have the basketball IQ to stay in the game. Maybe, we’ll be lucky enough to see our first taste of Westbrook vs. “Little Westbrook.”

4. Watch the other 4 guys on the court.

For Westbrook to average double-digit assists, that means his teammates are threats as well. The Grizzlies big men have to defend the pick-and-roll, something Westbrook and Adams have tormented opponents with all year. In addition, perimeter defenders can’t let slashers (Victor Oladipo, Andre Roberson and Jermi Grant) get easy buckets.

Overall, the Memphis Grizzlies need to show why they possess a top-3 defensive rating to stop Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

About the game

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

WHEN: 7:00 PM – CT

WHERE: FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN

HOW TO WATCH: Fox Sports Southeast (or any online stream)

HOW TO LISTEN: ESPN 92.9 – Memphis

BETTING ODDS: Memphis (1.5); Over/Under (198.5)

Follow @BealeStBearsFS for live updates on the game. #WeEnnis

More from Beale Street Bears

This article originally appeared on