Model Olivia Culpo wasn’t always the beauty she is today. As a kid the former Miss Universe was a chubby, self-proclaimed “nerd in band camp.”

“I was really chubby,” she told Ocean Drive magazine. “I don’t think kids know anything about diet, so I’m sure I was eating whatever I wanted to. And on top of that I was not athletic. I was definitely more into the arts, and I was a late bloomer. All of a sudden, I got really tall and lean. After my crazy growth spurt, I looked like a completely different person.”

“I was never really seen as beautiful; I never thought that I would be able to model,” she continued. “I spent a lot of time going from orchestra to band camp, and I had to practice a lot—my parents were pretty strict.”

Today, the model and celebrity “influencer” with 1.5 million Instagram followers doesn’t worry too much about what she eats, with the caveat that she will tighten down if she needs to get into “bikini shape.”

In the world of social media haters Culpo is surrounded by, she holds strong to her convictions to stay out of the fray.

“Many people in my age group fall into drama or have late-night tweeting episodes. I have a lot of people around me who support me, so I don’t feel like I have to go out and rebel or do things without thinking them through,” she said. “That’s what it comes down to, thinking about the consequences of your actions. Absolutely, sometimes I wanted to do or say things and have my mind heard, but it’s not always what’s best.”

Go to Ocean Drive for more pics and info on Olivia.