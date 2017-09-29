Canada police seek recalled Vatican diplomat for child porn

Police in Canada have issued an arrest warrant for the Vatican diplomat who was recalled from the United States in a child pornography investigation, accusing him of downloading porn over Christmas last year.

Police in Windsor, Ontario said 50-year-old Carlo Capella allegedly uploaded the child porn from a social networking site while visiting a place of worship between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

The Vatican recalled Capella after the U.S. State Department notified it Aug. 21 of a “possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images” by one of its diplomats in Washington.

It never identified Capella by name, but Windsor police did so in a statement announcing the arrest warrant Thursday.

The Vatican says its own prosecutor was investigating and seeking further information from the U.S.